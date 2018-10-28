Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Also has torn ACL
McLeod revealed he had surgery to repair a torn ACL along with a torn MCL in September, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
It was previously thought that McLeod only tore his MCL, and the addition of the ACL may extend the recovery time even further. McLeod wasn't going to return in 2018 anyway, and eyes were on next year for the Eagles' starting strong safety, who had 10 tackles and four pass breakups in the first four games. With Corey Graham nursing a hamstring injury, Malcolm Jenkins will start at strong safety for the time being.
