McLeod (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McLeod is one of three safeties in Philly with a hurt hamstring, and if they all can't play, Chris Maragos, a veteran special teams man, may have to fill in. This leaves a battered Eagles secondary with Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) coming to town near full health.