Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Considered day-to-day
McLeod (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McLeod is one of three safeties in Philly with a hurt hamstring, and if they all can't play, Chris Maragos, a veteran special teams man, may have to fill in. This leaves a battered Eagles secondary with Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) coming to town near full health.
