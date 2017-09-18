Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Dealing with hamstring strain
McLeod has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is questionable for Week 3, Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice reports.
McLeod left Sunday game against the Chiefs and did not return, but it looks like his status for this weekend is completely up in the air. Consider McLeod day-to-day until the team provides another update on the defensive back.
