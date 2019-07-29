McLeod (knee) participated in 7-on-7 drills Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McLeod was limited to individual work during minicamp, and continues to progress in his recovery from a significant knee injury sustained last September. The next milestone of his rehab will be 11-on-11 reps. The 29-year-old safety projects to play a large role in Philadelphia's secondary when healthy, but it remains to be seen whether he'll manage a full recovery by Week 1.

