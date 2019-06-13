Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Expects full participation in training camp
McLeod (knee) expects to be full-go for the start of training camp next month, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McLeod participated in individual drills during this week's minicamp and appears very close to reaching a full recovery from last September's severe knee injury. When healthy, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is slated to serve as a key member of the Eagles secondary.
