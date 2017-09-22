McLeod (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Friday and said afterward that he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Early reports suggested McLeod wasn't expected to play, but a Friday return to practice at least gives him some chance. Coming off an 83-tackle, three-interception 2016 campaign, McLeod has been quiet from an IDP perspective this season, but his presence nonetheless looms large for a banged-up Philadelphia secondary.