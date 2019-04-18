Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Hopeful for training camp
McLeod (knee) said Thursday that while he won't be available for OTAs next month, he could be available for training camp, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "[I'm] right on pace to come back for the start of the season," the veteran said.
McLeod tore the ACL and MCL in one of his knees last September and will be about 10 months removed from surgery when training camp rolls around. Even if he is still operating under limitations at that point, there doesn't appear to be much fear that McLeod's recovery will drag into the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...