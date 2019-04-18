McLeod (knee) said Thursday that while he won't be available for OTAs next month, he could be available for training camp, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "[I'm] right on pace to come back for the start of the season," the veteran said.

McLeod tore the ACL and MCL in one of his knees last September and will be about 10 months removed from surgery when training camp rolls around. Even if he is still operating under limitations at that point, there doesn't appear to be much fear that McLeod's recovery will drag into the regular season.

