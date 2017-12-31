McLeod (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With little at stake for the Eagles in the regular-season finale, McLeod will be one of six regulars on defense who will be in street clothes. McLeod, who finishes the 2017 campaign with 54 tackles and three interceptions, will likely give way to Corey Graham at free safety.

