McLeod (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Giants, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

McLeod joins fellow safeties Corey Graham (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) on the inactive list this week, likely meaning Chris Maragos or Trae Elston, both third string safeties, will be forced into a starting role.

