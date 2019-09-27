Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Leads team in tackles
McLeod had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
McLeod had 13 tackles through the first three weeks of the season but found himself more involved Thursday as the Packers relied on their short passing attack in lieu of a run game. The 28-year-old has played every defensive snap for the Eagles this season and should continue in the every-down role alongside Malcolm Jenkins.
