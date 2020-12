McLeod (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McLeod is one of three members of Philadelphia's secondary to be forced out of Sunday's game, alongside Darius Slay (concussion) and Avonte Maddox (knee). The Eagles already have Cre'von LeBlanc (ankle) and Craig James (shoulder) on IR.