Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Limited with knee injury
McLeod was a limited practice participant Wednesday with a knee injury.
McLeod played every defensive snaps through the Eagles' first four games but missed a couple snaps during Sunday's win over the Jets. The fact the 29-year-old is starting the week still practicing in some capacity keeps him on track to play this weekend.
