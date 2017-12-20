Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Logs 11 tackles in win
McLeod recorded a season-high 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-29 triumph over the Giants.
McLeod's previous high in tackles this season was five in Week 13, so his performance Sunday was well above his normal expectation. The 27-year-old free safety saw all 88 defensive snaps and will presumably see another heavy workload in Week 16.
