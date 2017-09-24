Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Looks unlikely to play
McLeod (hamstring) is considered a "long shot" to play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles will check back in on McLeod's condition closer to game time before ruling him in or out for the Week 3 contest, but the safety's lack of practice time this week doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up this week. He was able to practice on a limited basis Friday, but was on the sideline for the entirety of the Eagles' sessions Wednesday and Thursday. With depth safeties Corey Graham (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) already ruled out, special teamers Chris Maragos and Trae Elston could be thrust into prominent roles on defense if McLeod is in fact sidelined.
