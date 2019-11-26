Play

McLeod made four tackles (three solo) while also recording a sack and an interception in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle.

It was McLeod's first sack of the season and just the second of his eight-year career. The 29-year-old has two interceptions on the year now, to go with 56 tackles (33 solo).

