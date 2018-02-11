McLeod finished the 2017 regular season with 54 tackles (39 solo), six passes defensed, and three interceptions across 14 games.

The tackle total was a career-low for the five year veteran, and it being the first time he failed to play all 16 games in a season doesn't fully explain the fall-off in production. The 27-year-old came on strong to finish the year at least, as he logged six or more tackles in four of his five final games (including the playoffs) after having made more than four tackles only once in the season's first 14 weeks. He will be back with the Eagles in 2018 and will remain a low-end IDP option.