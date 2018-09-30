The Eagles placed McLeod (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

McLeod went down last Sunday against the Colts and immediately clutched at his right knee, an injury that was confirmed to be a torn MCL on Thursday. Although his season isn't necessarily over, he'll embark upon a lengthy recovery and potentially be considered for activation from IR later this season. With McLeod out for the foreseeable future, the Eagles will turn over strong safety to Corey Graham.