McLeod played all 16 regular-season games, registering 76 tackles (46 solo), a sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 2019. He also logged two tackles (one solo) in the Wild Card loss to Seattle.

McLeod bounced back to his former self after missing most of 2018 with a torn ACL and MCL. He came just seven tackles shy of his career high and recorded just his second career sack. The 29-year-old heads into the offseason scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, so he could very well be with another team in 2020.