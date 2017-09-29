McLeod (hamstring) was a full participant all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It's odd that the Eagles haven't removed the injury tag after McLeod practiced all week, but it's likely precautionary in case of setbacks. The Chargers' offense has been stagnant and turnover prone, so expect McLeod to have a solid game with a chance to make some plays in coverage.