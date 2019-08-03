McLeod (knee) was a full participant at Saturday's practice, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

This can be viewed as a significant milestone for McLeod, as it marks his first full time work since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee last September. Barring any setbacks, the 29-year-old free safety figures to be a key member of the Eagles' secondary this season.

