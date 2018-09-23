Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Questionable to return
McLeod left Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury and is questionable to return, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McLeod originally went down and grabbed his right knee but was able to walk gingerly off the field. In his absence, Corey Graham should see the majority of snaps.
