Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Re-works contract for 2019
McLeod (knee) signed a re-worked contract with Philadelphia for the 2019 season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McLeod tore his ACL and MCL this past season and was likely to be cut if he didn't agree to a re-worked contract. The specifics of his deal are unclear, but he'll plan on playing for the Eagles for at least another year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge 2019 top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...