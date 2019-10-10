Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Ready to rock
McLeod (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
McLeod was limited in practice to begin the week, and he now appears to have fully overcome his knee issue. Barring any setbacks, McLeod is on track to play his usual starting role Sunday versus the Vikings.
