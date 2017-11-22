Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Records another pick Sunday
McLeod tallied his third pick in as many games during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
McLeod has now recorded an interception in three consecutive games. The 27-year-old also added three tackles (two solo) on the day. He will look to keep his streak alive when the Eagles take on the Bears in Week 12.
