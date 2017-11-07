McLeod recorded two tackles (one solo), an interception, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The performance marks McLeod's fifth straight contest with a pass defensed and second in a row with an interception. The Virginia product played all but one defensive snap in this game and seems to be fully recovered from the hamstring injury that hampered him earlier in the season.

