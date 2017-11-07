Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Records interception in second straight game
McLeod recorded two tackles (one solo), an interception, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
The performance marks McLeod's fifth straight contest with a pass defensed and second in a row with an interception. The Virginia product played all but one defensive snap in this game and seems to be fully recovered from the hamstring injury that hampered him earlier in the season.
More News
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Practices at full speed all week•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Full practice participant•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Inactive Week 3•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Looks unlikely to play•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Expects to be game-time call•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...