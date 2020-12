McLeod tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Saints and is done for the season, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

McLeod will undergo surgery and be placed on IR in the near future. His 2020 season will finish with 66 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pick-six through 13 games. Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace are candidates to fill in as the Eagles' starting free safety.