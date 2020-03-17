Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Staying with Philly
McLeod is re-signing with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles won't pick up their 2020 contract option for Malcolm Jenkins, but they will hold on to the lesser known of their two starting safeties. McLeod was a 16-game starter in 2019, rebounding from a 2018 ACL tear to notch 76 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing 99.2 percent of defensive snaps. PFF graded him at No. 52 out of 86 qualified safeties, with a 66.2 grade marking his first time below 70.0 since 2014.
