McLeod suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs on Sunday and is questionable to return, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

If this injury is serious, it will further dwindle the Eagles' secondary with Ronald Darby (ankle) also injured. In the meantime safeties Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins will take over for McLeod.

