McLeod was diagnosed Monday with a torn MCL in his knee and will require season-ending surgery, a league source told Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

McLeod has served as the Eagles' starting free safety for the last two seasons and change, accruing 148 tackles and six interceptions across 33 regular-season contests. The Eagles were hopeful that McLeod avoided a significant setback after being forced out of the Week 3 win over the Colts, but follow-up tests confirmed that the 28-year-old needed surgery. Expect Philadelphia to place McLeod on injured reserve in the near future, with the perhaps using the open roster spot to upgrade their depth in the secondary. McLeod's injury will likely press Corey Graham into a starting role at safety alongside Malcolm Jenkins.