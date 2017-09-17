Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Won't return Sunday
McLeod (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fellow safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) also is out for the remainder of the game, leaving the Eagles secondary thin. Corey Graham and Chris Maragos will continue to fill in for the time being, but it'd be a good idea to monitor McLeod's recovery ahead of Week 3's matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Dealing with hamstring strain•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Four tackles in win•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Does it all Sunday•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Records 14 tackles in Sunday defeat•
-
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Nine tackles in loss•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...