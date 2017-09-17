McLeod (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fellow safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) also is out for the remainder of the game, leaving the Eagles secondary thin. Corey Graham and Chris Maragos will continue to fill in for the time being, but it'd be a good idea to monitor McLeod's recovery ahead of Week 3's matchup with the Giants.