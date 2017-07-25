Eagles' Ron Brooks: In the mix at cornerback
Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson said Brooks is "obviously {the team's} nickel defender", Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly reports.
Brooks is recovering from a ruptured quad tendon that required surgery and cost him the last ten games of 2016. Prior to suffering the injury, he had established himself as a starter at the position, but now he will have to surpass Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson or Rasul Douglas if he wants to see many snaps beyond the nickel package this year.
