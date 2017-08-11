Eagles' Ron Brooks: Leaves Thursday's game with hamstring injury
Brooks left Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers with a hamstring injury, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brooks, who is coming off a quad tear that ended his 2016 season, was injured on punt coverage and forced to leave the game immediately after. The severity of the injury is yet to be reported, but given that Brooks is already coming off season-ending surgery, the team will likely stay cautious with the cornerback.
