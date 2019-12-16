Play

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Darby is nursing "lower body issues," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Darby exited Sunday's win over Washington in the third quarter for reasons that appear to have been related to injury. He was initially listed as questionable for the contest due to a hip flexor issue. If the 25-year-old were forced to miss any time, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas would be candidates to play expanded roles on defense.

