Eagles' Ronald Darby: Breaks up three passes in opener
Darby recorded six tackles (five solo) and defensed three passes in Thursday's 18-12 defeat of Atlanta.
Darby also had a tackle-for-loss when he stuffed Tevin Coleman in three yards in the backfield early in the first quarter. Much of the day, however, the 24-year-old had the unenviable task of covering Julio Jones, allowing the Florida State product to rack up hefty counting stats of his own. As long as Darby is healthy, he should be one of the better playmakers at the corner position in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Records interception in win•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Comes up huge in first game back•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Remains on track for return Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Expected to return after bye week•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Will not play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.