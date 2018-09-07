Darby recorded six tackles (five solo) and defensed three passes in Thursday's 18-12 defeat of Atlanta.

Darby also had a tackle-for-loss when he stuffed Tevin Coleman in three yards in the backfield early in the first quarter. Much of the day, however, the 24-year-old had the unenviable task of covering Julio Jones, allowing the Florida State product to rack up hefty counting stats of his own. As long as Darby is healthy, he should be one of the better playmakers at the corner position in IDP leagues.