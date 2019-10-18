Play

Darby (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Darby sat out the last three games with the hamstring injury but practiced as a limited participant this week and appears to have a decent chance of returning to action. The Eagles could use the boost at cornerback with Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) still sidelined.

