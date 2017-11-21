Darby made eight solo tackles, defensed two passes and intercepted another in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Darby played all 63 defensive snaps in his first game action since his ankle injury in Week 1, and he made quite the impression. The eight tackles were good enough for the team lead. The 23-year-old will have an enticing matchup against the Bears and rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky in Week 12.

