Darby (hamstring) has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Darby's lingering hamstring injury has cause him to miss the previous three games. He's expected to increase his level of practice participation this week, and depending on how well he handles those practice reps Darby could tentatively take the field against the Cowboys on Sunday. Jalen Mills (foot) also appears to be nearing a return.

