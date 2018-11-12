Eagles' Ronald Darby: Diagnosed with torn ACL
Darby (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Darby hasn't exactly been the picture of consistency, but this is still a big loss for a struggling Eagles secondary that entered Sunday's game without the services of cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring). Things could get ugly if the Eagles are forced to rely on Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Chandon Sullivan in a Week 11 trip to New Orleans. The 24-year-old Darby finishes the final season of his rookie contract with 43 tackles, 12 passes defended and one interception in nine games. The injury will probably cost him a lot of money, but he still figures to generate considerable interest if he doesn't re-sign with the Eagles before the start of free agency in March.
