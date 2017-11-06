Eagles' Ronald Darby: Expected to return after bye week
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Darby (ankle) is likely to return for the Eagles' matchup with the Cowboys after the bye week, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Darby has been sidelined since Week 1 with a dislocated right ankle, but it looks like another week of rehab and recovery could do the trick for the cornerback. The Eagles will likely update Darby's status once they resume practicing next week, but should he return, Darby is expected to take on the role of being Philadelphia's No. 1 cornerback.
