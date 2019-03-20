Darby (knee) expressed optimism regarding his chances of being ready for Week 1 of the 2019 season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Darby tore his ACL on Nov. 11, so a return in Week 1 would be relatively quick. He recently re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract. While he was the team's top cornerback prior to the injury, it may take him some time to fully get back to his old self. More clarity on his role entering the season will come once training camp kicks off.