Eagles' Ronald Darby: Expects Week 1 return
Darby (knee) said Wednesday that he's optimistic about his chances of suiting up for training camp, and expects to play Week 1, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 25-year-old has echoed the sentiment that he expects to be ready for Week 1 once already this offseason, and seems to be on track. Darby is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, but was spotted on the practice field Wednesday for mandatory minicamp. If Darby suffers a setback, however, Sidney Jones has been taking snaps with the top defense this offseason and could warrant a bump in playing time in Darby's stead.
