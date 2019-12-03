Eagles' Ronald Darby: First INT since Week 2
Darby posted three solo tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Dolphins.
Darby had a difficult time covering DeVante Parker in this contest, which lines up with his course for the season, as he's allowed 8.1 yards per target compared to 6.4 last year. However, the 25-year-old still managed to notch his first interception since Week 2. Darby will look to add another against Daniel Jones and the Giants in Week 14.
