Darby registered three tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Darby missed the final seven games last season with a torn ACL, but he doesn't look like he's missed a beat with five pass breakups and an interception through two games. He appears to be the Eagles' No. 1 corner, so he'll be tasked with covering Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in Week 3's game against the Lions.