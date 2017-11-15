Eagles' Ronald Darby: Full practice Wednesday
Darby (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
This marks the first time Darby has practiced in full fashion since he dislocated his ankle in Week 1. Barring a setback the rest of the week, he should be good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Remains on track for return Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Expected to return after bye week•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Will not play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Headed for game-time call Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Inactive Week 8•
-
Eagles' Ronald Darby: Not set to play in Week 8•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...