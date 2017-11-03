Eagles' Ronald Darby: Headed for game-time call Sunday
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Darby (ankle) would be listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, with his status likely to come down to a game-time call, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Darby has kicked off the Eagles' Week 9 preparations with back-to-back limited practices, which was also the case in Week 8 before he ultimately sat out the team's victory over the 49ers. The cornerback, who was acquired Aug. 11 in the trade that sent wideout Jordan Matthews to the Bills, was widely expected to serve as the Eagles' top cornerback this season, but he's been sidelined since Week 1 with a dislocated ankle. If cleared to return from a seven-game absence this week, Darby could be eased back to the mix rather than taking on a full snap load right off the bat.
