Play

Darby (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Darby first picked up the hip injury when he exited last week's game against Washington and looks to have aggravated it Sunday. He walked to the locker room under his own power to receive extra treatment, however, which was a positive sign for the injury. As long as Darby is sidelined, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox would be in line to see an increased snap count.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends