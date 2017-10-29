Eagles' Ronald Darby: Inactive Week 8
Darby (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the 49ers, the Eagles' official site reports.
Darby's absence was expected after reports earlier Sunday that he still hadn't made sufficient progress with his ankle to make a return. He'll next shoot to take the field against the Broncos in Week 9, while the likes of Patrick Robinson and Jaylen Watkins will continue seeing extra snaps in his stead.
