Darby (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the 49ers, the Eagles' official site reports.

Darby's absence was expected after reports earlier Sunday that he still hadn't made sufficient progress with his ankle to make a return. He'll next shoot to take the field against the Broncos in Week 9, while the likes of Patrick Robinson and Jaylen Watkins will continue seeing extra snaps in his stead.

