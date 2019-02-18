Darby (knee) is expected to test free agency in March, NJ.com's Mike Kay reports.

Darby is no lock to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 11, but he nonetheless profiles as one of the top cornerbacks in a weak free-agent class, having recently celebrated his 25th birthday in January. He'll likely find a new home on the open market, as Philadelphia has solid cornerback depth with Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, Cre'Von LeBlanc and Sidney Jones all under contract for at least one more season. it would come as a surprise if Darby had serious contract discussions with the Eagles prior to free agency.

More News
Our Latest Stories