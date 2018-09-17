Eagles' Ronald Darby: Logs first interception of season
Darby recorded eight solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay.
Darby intercepted a deep Ryan Fitzpatrick pass to O.J. Howard with seconds remaining in the first quarter and returned it 16 yards. Again charged with covering an elite receiver in Mike Evans, the 24-year-old racked up the tackles in an effort to contain the wideout. He should be a top cornerback play in his Week 3 matchup with Indianapolis.
