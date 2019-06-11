Darby (knee) participated in individual drills Tuesday, specifically cutting and pivoting, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Following a torn ACL last season, this is positive news considering his injury is one that could restrict cutting and lateral movement. Darby himself already said he expects to be ready for Week 1, and this news confirms that notion. The 25-year-old is expected to once again take over as the team's top corner after he made 43 tackles and one interception last season in just nine games.

