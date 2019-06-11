Eagles' Ronald Darby: Looking good during minicamp
Darby (knee) participated in individual drills Tuesday, specifically cutting and pivoting, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Following a torn ACL last season, this is positive news considering his injury is one that could restrict cutting and lateral movement. Darby himself already said he expects to be ready for Week 1, and this news confirms that notion. The 25-year-old is expected to once again take over as the team's top corner after he made 43 tackles and one interception last season in just nine games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...